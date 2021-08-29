 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ross A. De Vuyst
0 Comments

Ross A. De Vuyst

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ross A. De Vuyst

Sep. 15, 1943 – Aug. 24, 2021

RACINE – Ross Abraham De Vuyst, 77, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.

A memorial celebration of Ross's life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News