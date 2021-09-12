Ross A. De Vuyst

RACINE—Ross Abraham De Vuyst, 77, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.

A memorial celebration of Ross’s life will be held on his birthday, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.