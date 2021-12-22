Rosita Doris Kowalski (nee: Schuster)

September 24, 1941 – December 16, 2021

RACINE—Rosita Doris Kowalski, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Rosita was born in Berlin, Germany on September 24, 1941. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Kowalski on September 13, 1963, and then immigrated to Racine from Germany in December 1963.

Rosita worked as a waitress for numerous years at many of Racine’s area restaurants. She was most known for working as the club manager at the Racine German Club for 30-years from 1986 until she retired in 2015.

Rosita loved gardening. She grew vegetables and had many fresh plants around her home. Flowers were her favorite. Rosita enjoyed traveling on cruises and bus trips to visit resorts and go sightseeing. She also delighted in shopping. Most of all, Rosita appreciated cooking German food such as: rouladen, kassler, and dumplings.

Rosita will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert; children: Bernd Zimmerman of Racine, Andreas Zimmerman of Berlin, Germany, and Debbie (Barry) Schultz of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren: Kendal Zimmermann of Denver, CO, Christopher Schultz of Waldorf, MD, and Caitlin Schultz of Raleigh, NC; sister, Elke Tarver of Plano, TX; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marta Schuster in 1978.

Private services have been scheduled. Rosita will be interred at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences and stories of Mrs. Kowalski.

A special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital, especially in the ICU, fifth and second floors for the kind and compassionate care given to Rosita and the family during their time of need.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405D262-634-3361