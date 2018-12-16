Rosenthal Audrey
March 13, 1934 - November 28, 2018
WATERFORD - Rosenthal Audrey, age 84, of Waterford, WI passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Rosenthal and parents: Alexander and Mable Engel; one sister and brother in law: Beverly (Ken) Miller.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Rosenthal, Flowery Branch, GA; daughters, Gayle Rosenthal, Waterford, WI, Tricia (Everett) Wood, Punta Gorda, FL; seven grandchildren, Audree Rosenthal, Holly (Shawn) Biersteker, Michael (Alicia) Senft, Alex Senft, Everett Wood, Jordan Wood, Riley Wood; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden and Owen Biersteker, Jackson and Carter Senft.
Mrs. Roesnthal was born March 13, 1934 in Burlington, WI. She bowled in two bowling leagues, was an avid reader, loved watching game shows and playing cards. She loved her family and fur babies, dog, Zeke and cat, Abbey. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Audrey's family suggest memorials to Norway Lutheran Church 'Building Fund' 6321 Heg Park Rd. Wind Lake, WI 53185. A memorial service will be held at Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, WI on Tuesday December 18, 2018, Memorial Gathering will take place from 5-6:45 PM in the funeral home, Services will start at 7 PM with Pastor Mark Jaramillo officiating.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
262-534-2233
