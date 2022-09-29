Apr. 22, 1969—Sept. 22, 2022

DOVER, AR—Rosemeri Schatzmann, age 53, of Dover, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 22, 1969, in Curitiba, Brazil, to Manoel and Thereza Moro Lopes.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Johann (John) Schatzmann; a brother, Hamilton Lopes; and three sisters, Rosilda Lopes, Cleusa Dias and Carmem Lopes.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private with arrangements under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.

Online guestbook and condolences available at www.shinnfuneral.com.