Rosemary “Rosie” E. Essman

Rosemary E. “Rosie” Essman, age 89, of Waterford, passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Rosie was born in New Munster, WI, the daughter Victor and Eleanor (nee. Lois) Kerkman Sr. She spent her early life in New Munster where she attended graded school, worked on the family farm and cared for her relatives. She married John T. “Jack” Essman and moved to Waterford. She worked in many area jobs, including bus driving and in the high school cafeteria. She was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Church, where she volunteered often. She enjoyed tending to her rose garden and baking goodies for the kids and grandkids.