Rosemary “Rose” Essman, age 89 of Waterford passed away Sunday November 10th, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Visitation Thursday November 14th, 2019 3-5:45 PM at St. Thomas Church 305 South First Street, Waterford. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 6 PM Thursday evening in church. Burial in the church cemetery Friday morning. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to St. Thomas Church. Full obituary will appear in Thursday edition of Journal Times or on our website: www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Mealy Funeral Home
You have free articles remaining.
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.