Rosemary R. Bouwma

Services celebrating Rosemary’s life will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Rosemary, memorials may be made to “St. Lucy Church” for masses and/or offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the kind wonderful staff at Lakeshore at Siena for the compassionate care given to Mom over the years and to everyone at Ascension All Saints, especially to the most kind and generous Dr. Michael Ansani, not only for the incredible care he provided but also for arranging for Mom to be anointed with the Sacrament of Last Rites in her time of need. May God bless all of you!