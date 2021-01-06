Rosemary R. Bouwma

August 9, 1932 – December 30, 2020
RACINE – Rosemary Ruth (nee: Daceno) Bouwma, age 88, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020.
A lifetime resident, Rosemary was born in Racine on August 9, 1932 to the late Jack and Ida (nee: Cicero) Daceno. On February 18, 1950, Rosemary was united in marriage with the love of her life, Henry Bouwma, Jr. Together, they owned & operated H. Bouwma Trucking for many years, but raising her children as a stay-at-home mother was her true vocation in life.
Among her interests, she enjoyed drawing, Sudoku, word & jigsaw puzzles, gardening and she loved playing Keno on her many trips to Las Vegas.
Surviving are her children, Clara (John) Csepella, Barbara Pfaff (Roger Castle) and John (Vicki) Bouwma; grandchildren, Brian Csepella, John (Christine) Csepella, Brenda Rush, Jeremy Pfaff, Jason & Mark Bouwma; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Carter & Addison Csepella; Faith, Jason, Gabriel & Wyatt Bouwma; Kingston & Pepper Pfaff; brothers, Charles (Alice) Daceno, Sr. and Phillip (Carol) Daceno; sisters, Lucy Green and Jackie Skaggs; brother-in-law, Bill Olive; sister-in-law, Joanne Bouwma; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Henry Bouwma, Jr. (who passed away on June 12, 2005); sisters-in-law, Sarah (Joe) Rallo, Margaret (Ezra) Reed and Genevieve Olive; sister-in-law, Edith Daceno; and brother-in-law, Howard Green.
Services celebrating Rosemary’s life will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Rosemary, memorials may be made to “St. Lucy Church” for masses and/or offer a kind deed to someone in need.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the kind wonderful staff at Lakeshore at Siena for the compassionate care given to Mom over the years and to everyone at Ascension All Saints, especially to the most kind and generous Dr. Michael Ansani, not only for the incredible care he provided but also for arranging for Mom to be anointed with the Sacrament of Last Rites in her time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
