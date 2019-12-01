January 24, 1927 – November 23, 2019

RACINE – Rosemary Clara Steimle passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, November 23, at the age of 92. Born in Racine to the late August and Emma (nee: Sladky) Steimle, Rosemary really enjoyed being a part of the Racine community for so many years.

She was a lifelong member of St. John Nepomuk Parish and attended grade school there. Rosemary graduated from Alverno College in 1960 where she earned her teaching degree. She valued teaching children at the grade school level and did so for 30 years at both St. John Nepomuk School and Racine Unified Fine Arts School. In addition to academics, Rosemary believed that children should learn and live the values of honesty, respect, compassion, giving, and responsibility, which she incorporated into her daily teaching plan.

Throughout her life Rosemary enjoyed photography and was a longtime member of the Racine Camera Club. She loved traveling to see the beauty of the United States as well as abroad to experience other cultures and learn about their history.

Rosemary also enjoyed all aspects of the arts, cycling and writing children’s stories. She frequently met with her friends at church bingo on Friday nights and always looked forward to the annual family picnic and all other family gatherings.