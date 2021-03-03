 Skip to main content
Rosemary Cicero
August 30, 1944 – February 24, 2021

Rosemary Cicero was born into this world on August 30, 1944. She passed away in Racine, Wisconsin February 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Mt Pleasant, WI—Friday March 5th from 10:30am – 12pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Ladies of Vittoria Colonna are asked to meet at 11:45 am for the lodge service. Private interment for family will follow the Mass at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon reception at Roma Lodge at 3 pm.

