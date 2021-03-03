Rosemary Cicero

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Mt Pleasant, WI—Friday March 5th from 10:30am – 12pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Ladies of Vittoria Colonna are asked to meet at 11:45 am for the lodge service. Private interment for family will follow the Mass at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon reception at Roma Lodge at 3 pm.