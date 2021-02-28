August 30, 1944 – February 24, 2021
Rosemary Cicero was born into this world on August 30, 1944. She passed away in Racine, Wisconsin February 24, 2021.
Born of Raymond and Gladys Karnel, she grew up in Wauwatosa, WI where she attended Pius High School and then college at Edgewood in Madison where she obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education. She would later receive a master’s degree in Education.
Throughout her life she worked as a schoolteacher to children of all ages. She initially taught at Goodland Elementary School in Racine, WI and went on to start the Kindergarten program at St. Mary’s Grade School in Burlington, WI where she raised her family. Many years of additional work with the Racine Unified School District in different teaching roles showed her dedication to the education of children and the work she enjoyed.
As a member of Vittoria Colonna – she held several volunteer positions including President from 2004-2005 and was the current Treasurer. She enjoyed Bocce League with her teammates and all the other events associated with the Roma Lodge.
“Rosie” loved her Bridge groups, Ski Club, and being surrounded by her friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with kids and grandkids, which included attending their many school, sporting, and dance events. She was greatly loved in return, and the memories of baking Christmas cookies with Grandma will live on forever.
Survived by her husband Donald Cicero, married for 51 years, her four children Anthony (Lori) Cicero, Theresa (Frank) Caruso, Joseph (Jennifer) Cicero, Angela Cicero and nine grandchildren (Phillip, Madeline, Evan, Dominic, Leah, Sofie, Emily, Carmine, and Gianni), and her sister Karen Karnel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne (Alan) Olson.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Mt Pleasant, WI—Friday March 5th from 10:30am – 12pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Ladies of Vittoria Colonna are asked to meet at 11:45 am for the lodge service. Private interment for family will follow the Mass at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a luncheon reception at Roma Lodge at 3 pm.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
