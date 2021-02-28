August 30, 1944 – February 24, 2021

Rosemary Cicero was born into this world on August 30, 1944. She passed away in Racine, Wisconsin February 24, 2021.

Born of Raymond and Gladys Karnel, she grew up in Wauwatosa, WI where she attended Pius High School and then college at Edgewood in Madison where she obtained a degree in Early Childhood Education. She would later receive a master’s degree in Education.

Throughout her life she worked as a schoolteacher to children of all ages. She initially taught at Goodland Elementary School in Racine, WI and went on to start the Kindergarten program at St. Mary’s Grade School in Burlington, WI where she raised her family. Many years of additional work with the Racine Unified School District in different teaching roles showed her dedication to the education of children and the work she enjoyed.

As a member of Vittoria Colonna – she held several volunteer positions including President from 2004-2005 and was the current Treasurer. She enjoyed Bocce League with her teammates and all the other events associated with the Roma Lodge.