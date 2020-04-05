Rosemary A. Kusters (Nee: Waters)

She was born on July 19, 1922 in Janesville, WI to Elwin and Camilla Barker Waters. She moved to Racine in 1936, where she met the love of her life Theodore J (Ted) Kusters and was married on January 18, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by the Rev. Michael Plale. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore (Ted) Kusters, her mother Camilla B DeGuire, her sister and brother in law Geraldine (Geri) and Leroy (Lee) Harris, her son in law Jerome (Jerry) Berens of Marietta, GA and her grandson Christoher Musiel.