Rosemary A. Kusters (Nee: Waters)

July 19, 1922 – March 28, 2020
RACINE – Rosemary A. Kusters passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born on July 19, 1922 in Janesville, WI to Elwin and Camilla Barker Waters. She moved to Racine in 1936, where she met the love of her life Theodore J (Ted) Kusters and was married on January 18, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church by the Rev. Michael Plale. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore (Ted) Kusters, her mother Camilla B DeGuire, her sister and brother in law Geraldine (Geri) and Leroy (Lee) Harris, her son in law Jerome (Jerry) Berens of Marietta, GA and her grandson Christoher Musiel.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters Joyce A Berens of Marietta, GA, Georgene (Donald) Kapla, her sons William (Nora) Kusters, Mark Kusters, 10 grandchildren, 20 Great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, and daughters in law Lory K Brown and JoAnn Tessmer.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
There was a private burial at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32.
