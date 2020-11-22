October 18, 1934 – November 13, 2020
RACINE – RoseMarie Troestler, 86, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Racine on October 18, 1934 to the late Nels and Rose (Nee: Kammien) Anderson.
RoseMarie lived a life full of friends, family, and memories that we will all cherish forever. Her heart was as large as her laugh and will be missed by many. She loved to read, knit, and her Green Bay Packers. RoseMarie was known to many as Nana, Ms. T or Grams. She always had a house full of family, because that’s the way she made everyone feel.
RoseMarie is survived by her daughters, Kim (John) Peacock and Terri (Ralph) Troestler; sisters, Ellen (Edward) Kupper, Diane (Bill) Harvey and Sharon (Manfred) Kober and her brother, Lance (Peggy) Anderson. She was also blessed by six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. RoseMarie is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Garavalia; brother, Robert E. Anderson; and granddaughter, Megan Peacock.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Contributions to the family would be greatly appreciated. The family has set a GoFundMe Page to help with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/rose-marie-troestlers-celebration-of-life?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
We would like to extend a special thank you to Taylor and Leah at All Saints for their special care.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
