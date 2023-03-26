VILLAGE OF RAYMOND Rosemarie T. Michel (Gianakos) passed away at home on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of David for 65 years. Dear mother of Greg (Rita), David Jr. (Heidi), Chris and Cathy (Kendall) McCann. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Cty. Rd. G (I-94 & Hwy G) from 9 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM.

Rosemarie loved spending time with her family, up north, cook books, and collecting angels.

If so desired, memorials to the family or St. Jude Hospital greatly appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

Oak Creek, WI

(414) 761-2750