March 17, 1938—January 19, 2019
Roselyn M. Raboine, 80, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at her home.
Born in Burlington on March 17, 1938, she was the daughter of Fred and Loretta (nee Richter) Vogt. She spent her early life in Lyons, where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Elementary in Lyons and St. Mary’s High School in Burlington.
On August 3, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Parish, she was united in marriage to Robert Raboine. Following marriage, they made their home in Kansasville and raised their six children. In 1997 they moved to Burlington.
Roselyn was a homemaker and business partner for their dairy farm. She was the “farm gopher”, always going for this and running for that. She was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and a Burlington Memorial Hospital gift shop volunteer. After retirement from the farm, Roselyn worked part-time, serving lunches in the area elementary schools and volunteering for funeral lunches at St. Mary’s. She also bowled for the Town & Country Women’s Bowling League. She was the farm accountant, fence fixer, home gardener and bike mechanic for her children’s bikes; she did it all.
Roselyn is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Donald (Becky) Raboine of Kansasville, Daniel (Vicki) Raboine of Kansasville, Lisa (Bob) Sorge of Madison and Laura (David) Ortman of Hustisford; daughter-in-law, Denise (Gary) Schyvinch; son-in-law, Tom (Liselle) Soule; grandchildren, Amy Koenig, Benjamin Raboine, Christine Raboine, Mitchell and Neil Soule, Erin Kelly, Jennifer Raboine, Brittney Raboine, Stephanie Henning, Philip and Peter Sorge and Ryan Knoke; grandchildren, Gabriel and Naomi LeBlanc, Aubrey and Austin Koenig, and Rosie Kelly; step-grandchildren, Jacelyn, Markus and Allison; and siblings, Gerald (Colleen) Vogt, Carol (Dale) Miller, Richard “Butch” (Joanne) Vogt, Eileen (Dave) Henningfeld and Joseph (Amy) Vogt. She was preceded in death by her parents, son David Raboine and daughter Kathleen Soule.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School and the Knights of Columbus Right To Life Fund.
Services for Roselyn will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Satuday at Church in Good Shepherds Chapel from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
