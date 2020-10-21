Roseabelle A. 'Rose' Zicarelli (Nee: Seehafer)

Rose graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1947”. On August 16, 1952 she was united in marriage to Michael E. Zicarelli. They shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before Michael preceded her in death on February 13, 2011. Rose was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Rose enjoyed golfing, bowling, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and especially playing Bridge achieving Master rank level. She also loved to travel worldwide with her husband Mike and later with her good friend Marilyn LaBlanc. She liked a good cocktail and an ice cold Blatz beer. Above all, she will best be remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.