Dec. 6, 1921—June 1, 2023

CALEDONIA—Rose V. Buchaklian, age 101, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Shorelight at Siena. Rose, the daughter of Parsegh and Khatoun (Nee: Andonian) Buchaklian was born on the family farm where she lived her entire life. Rose lived with her younger sisters, Anna and Mary, and brothers, John and Sarkis.

Rose started in the one room Wilson School, went to Washington Junior High School and graduated from Wm Horlick High School. Rose wanted to leave school but her mother insisted that she needed to graduate and she did.

After graduation, she left and worked at Zenith Carburetor in Detroit, MI living with relatives during the second World War. Homesick she returned home and worked at Hamilton Beach until they moved and then she started a job with Ametek Lamb.

Rose was a member of St. Hagop’s Armenian Apostolic Church her entire life. As a young girl she was a member of their Drum and Bugle Corps, Armenia Youth Federation and Armenia Relief Society.

Rose is survived by her brother, Sarkis and sister, Mary; by her niece, Katherine; nephews: Peter (Brenda) and John (Melanie) and their families, Coral, Sarkis, Kevork, Aram, Arev, Siroun, Haig, and Niklas Nishan. Rose is now in her heavenly home with her parents, Parsegh and Khatoun; her sister, Anna; brother and sister-in-law, John and Maree; sister-in-law and niece, Sonia and Ani Lucine; aunt and uncle, Goulou and Hovsep Buchaklian; cousins: Luceen, Herman, Barbara, Allen “Bud” and all her Buchaklian relatives.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 am followed by funeral at 10:00 a.m. with Father Daron Stepanian presiding. Rose will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Memorial gifts may be made in Rose’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

A special thank you to her favorite cousin Helen Nelson for her never ending kindness through the years. Also, a thank you to the staff at Shorelight at Siena for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to: