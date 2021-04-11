 Skip to main content
Rose (Oma) Poplawski

RACINE — Rose (Oma) Poplawski, age 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on April 6, 2021. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. The full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website: www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

