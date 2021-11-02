RACINE—Rose Mary Presta, age 94, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born in Sharpsburg, PA, October 4, 1927, daughter of the late Anthony and Laurette (nee Litrenta) Sivoli. Rose graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1945”. On May 7, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lawrence L. Presta. Together they raised two children and celebrated their 72nd anniversary this year. Rose was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and member of Vittoria Colonna. She will be remembered as a great cook, baker, and Nana who treasured time spent with her family. Rose was the heart of the family, a devoted wife, mother, and a great nana who will be dearly missed. Surviving are her loving husband, Lawrence; children: Sandy (Dwight) McClure, Mark S. Presta all of Racine; grandsons: Daniel (Erin) McClure of Sartell, MN, Matthew McClure of Racine; three great-grandchildren: Carter, Cameron, and Claire; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin daughters: Rene and Roxanne; brothers: Joseph (Josephine) Sivoli, Frank (Ann) Sivoli; in-laws: Louis (Joanne) Presta, and Florence (James) Aiello.