Rose Mary Minneti (Wrona)

Aug. 20, 1926 - May 3, 2022

Rose Mary Minneti (nee Wrona) of Poway, CA formerly of Racine, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her residence. Rose was born in Chicago, IL on August 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Peter and Victoria (nee Pierzchala) Wrona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob John Minneti, Sr. on August 25, 2004.

Rose will be dearly missed by her daughter, Victoria R. Minneti of San Diego, CA; son, Jacob John Minneti, Jr. (Yvonne) of N. Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter, Tana Marie Minneti of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Gerald Niemiec (Pat) of Racine, WI; with dozens of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with service to start at 1:30 p.m. Memorials to Cancer Research have been suggested.

