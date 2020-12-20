Rose Marie Lohman

Rose was born in Hopkinsville, KY on August 15, 1941 to Edward L. and Lucille E. (nee: Dymesich) Visocky. On February 24, 1962, Rose married Paul S. Lohman in Mason, WI. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2014. She was a cook at various restaurants and at St. Catherine’s High School, retiring in 1986. Rose was also a Charter Fishing Captain with her husband Paul on the Rose Marie Charter Boat for over sixteen years. She was a member of Salmon Unlimited, the Federation of Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, the Racine PTA and was very proud of her time as Chairman, getting the Root River Steelhead Facility in Racine to become a reality for the future of fishing in Lake Michigan.