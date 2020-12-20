Rose Marie Lohman

1941 – 2020
Racine – Rose Marie (nee, Visocky) Lohman, 79, passed away at Franciscan Villa in South Milwaukee on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Rose was born in Hopkinsville, KY on August 15, 1941 to Edward L. and Lucille E. (nee: Dymesich) Visocky. On February 24, 1962, Rose married Paul S. Lohman in Mason, WI. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2014. She was a cook at various restaurants and at St. Catherine’s High School, retiring in 1986. Rose was also a Charter Fishing Captain with her husband Paul on the Rose Marie Charter Boat for over sixteen years. She was a member of Salmon Unlimited, the Federation of Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, the Racine PTA and was very proud of her time as Chairman, getting the Root River Steelhead Facility in Racine to become a reality for the future of fishing in Lake Michigan.
Rose is survived by her children, Jeffrey Paul (Kristine Tapp) Lohman, and Tracy Lee (Daniel) Derby, granddaughters, Randi Nicole Derby and Kristen Lynn (Zachary) Robinson, and great grandson Kayden Offenbacher. Rose is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth A. Visocky of Selkirk, MI and S.M. Kateri Visocky of St. Meinrod, IN; a brother, Joseph E. (Karen) Visocky of Shawano, WI; three nephews, Larry D. Yenglin of Seattle, WA, Scott L. (Lila) Yenglin of Townsend, AZ and Sean D. (Nancy) Visocky; five great-nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Edward Visocky; and 26 aunts and uncles.
A private family service will be held followed by inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Rose will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine County, St. Mary’s by the Lake Parish, the National Cancer Foundation or Cancer research.
