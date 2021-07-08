August 5, 1928—July 5, 2021
RACINE—Rose Marie Field (nee Fredrick), 92, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation before services from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.
Please see full obituary Sunday or on funeral home website.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
