Rose Marie Field

Rose was born in Somers on August 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Fredrick (nee: Rush). After graduation, she worked as a bank teller in Kenosha. On October 9, 1948, Rose was united in marriage to Morris Field in Kenosha. Rose enjoyed cooking, reading, knitting and was an avid bridge player. Most of all, she loved being a homemaker and raising her children. Returning to work she was employed with Lincoln Lutheran of Racine in various positions, receptionist, printing department and purchasing. She worked there until her retirement at the age of 70. She was a member of their 20 Year Club. Rose always looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s school activities and events.