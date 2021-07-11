August 5, 12928—July 5, 2021
RACINE—Rose Marie Field (nee: Fredrick), 92, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at her residence.
Rose was born in Somers on August 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Fredrick (nee: Rush). After graduation, she worked as a bank teller in Kenosha. On October 9, 1948, Rose was united in marriage to Morris Field in Kenosha. Rose enjoyed cooking, reading, knitting and was an avid bridge player. Most of all, she loved being a homemaker and raising her children. Returning to work she was employed with Lincoln Lutheran of Racine in various positions, receptionist, printing department and purchasing. She worked there until her retirement at the age of 70. She was a member of their 20 Year Club. Rose always looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s school activities and events.
She is survived by her daughters: Jeanne (Joseph) Konrad of Hartford and Jenny (Todd) Anderson of Racine; daughter-in-law, Nancy Field of Sun Lakes, AZ; grandchildren: Megan (Eric) Koning, Ben (Kelly) Field, Brian (Haleigh) Field, Nic Field, Patrick Anderson and Rachel Anderson; great grandchildren: Kendra, Paxton, Kartiki, Kumar and Nicolette. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Morris on July 13, 1980; sons: Glen and Gary (Julie) Field; and daughters: Judy and Susan.
The family would like to thank Parkview Gardens for their loving and compassionate care the past seven years and Tracey and the staff of Compassus Hospice for easing her passing. Thanks also to Dr. Steve Johnson and his staff and the Oak Medical Group for their many years of care.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation before services from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.
