June 8, 1934—April 7, 2023

Rose Marie (Wurster) Del Frate, age 88, passed away at Library Terrace Assisted Living on Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 8, 1934, in Racine, WI she was the daughter of the late Ernie and Helen (Paar) Wurster. She attended local schools and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, in Racine, WI.

On November 25, 1954, Rose Marie married Ronald (Ronnie) Del Frate at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant, WI. Sadly, Ronnie preceded her in death after 64 wonderful years of marriage.

Rose Marie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was employed at Model Market, Jeffery Elementary School (in the lunchroom), a Poll Worker and as an assembler at Walker Manufacturing.

Rose Marie was active with the Kenosha Achievement Center and a former member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, a great cook, a talented seamstress and an animal lover, especially of dogs. She enjoyed her beautiful gardens of flowers and watching the birds and squirrels at her feeders.

Rose Marie is survived by her children, Cathy (Tod) Paulsen, Tony (Sharon) Del Frate, Liz (Jim) Gentile, Jim (Michelle) Del Frate, Fred Del Frate, David (Megan) Del Frate and John (Pamela) Del Frate; her 15 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren and her sister, Laurissa Mertins.

Along with her parents and husband, Ronnie, Rose Marie was preceded in death by her, daughter, Maryrose Del Frate; her great-granddaughter, Giada Gentile and her brother, Ernie Wurster, Jr.

Funeral services honoring Rose Marie’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Rose Marie will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143; Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI, 51358; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 and Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated by the family.

