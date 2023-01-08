June 26, 1939 - Jan. 1, 2023

Rose M. Rommelfaenger, age 83 of Shawano, formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Rose was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on June 26, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Wiegand) Sprengel. She attended school in Sheboygan. On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Raymond Rommelfaenger in Sheboygan. Ray preceded her in death on June 8, 2022. Following their marriage the couple lived in California, Florida, North Chicago, Sheboygan, and Racine before moving to Shawano in 2020. Rose was a stay home mother and wife. She liked solving puzzles, painting, and going to the casino.

Survivors include her daughters, Charyl Schelk of Shawano, and Donna Rommelfaenger of Racine; her son, Scott Rommelfaenger of Shawano; two grandchildren, Amber Schultz of Shawano, and Jeremy Hengst of Milwaukee; five great-grandsons; and one brother, Ralph (Pat) Sprengel of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her children, Robert Rommelfaenger and Betty Hengst; her grandson, Christopher Schelk; two brothers, and her son-in-law, Rick Schelk.

A memorial service for both Rose and her husband, Ray, will be held in Sheboygan in the spring of 2023.

