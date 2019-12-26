January 25, 1927 – December 22, 2019

RACINE—Rose M. “Lu” Bogosian, age 92, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine, January 25, 1927, daughter of the late Garabed and Saranush (Nee: Ekizian) Bogosian.

She attended William Horlick High School. Lu graduated from beauty school and worked as a hairdresser at various businesses. She was last employed by Racine Iron and Wire Works and in her younger years she worked in Zahn’s gift wrapping department. Lu was a longtime active member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. Very artistic and talented, she created and loved knitting beautiful mittens and scarves that she so generously donated.

She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Ann B. Scantling, Sam Bogosian (Joyce Sweatt) of Mobile, AL, Margaret (Jerome) Bloxdorf; nephew and godson, Kenneth (Karen) Larsen; niece, Sari Bogosian; great niece, Sarah Larsen; special cousins, Sara (Anton) Mikaelian, Alicia (Matthew) Mikaelian; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Sarkis Bogosian; infant brother, Samuel Bogosian; sister, Esther (Kenneth) Larsen; brother-in-law, Walter Scantling; and stepfather, Garabed Aghabalian.