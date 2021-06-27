June 18, 1930—June 23, 2021

RACINE — Rose M. Kaplan, 91, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Rose was born in Racine on June 18, 1930. She married Richard Kaplan at St. Rita’s Catholic Church on October 28, 1950.

Rose was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers and the Secular Order of St. Augustine.

Survivors include her children: Susan (Nancy Okerlund) Kaplan, Jane (Jack) Macemon and Karen (Wendell) Mangum; granddaughters: Amy, Melissa and Anna; three great grandchildren; sisters: Sylvia (Tony) Hirt and Angela (Joseph) Uvelli; and brother Joseph (Janet) Maisto. Rose is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial for Rose will be held at St. Rita’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass.

