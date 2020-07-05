Rose M. Guth

Rose was born in Eagle, WI on November 26, 1946 to Lloyd and Ruth (nee: McGilton) Grippen. On June 27, 1981, she married John F. Guth. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2013.

Rose graduated from both UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee with degrees in Mathematics, Accounting and Education. She held various data entry positions with various businesses before working as a substitute teacher for Racine Unified. She retired from there to take care of John, her little munchkin, which she lovingly called him. Rose loved to knit and crochet and give her creations as gifts.