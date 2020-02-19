February 19, 1932—February 16, 2020

Rose M. Fettes, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Born in Brighton, Wisconsin on February 19, 1932, she was the daughter of Roland and Clara (nee: Siehoff) Katterhagen. Her early life was spent in Brighton and Union Grove, where she graduated from Union Grove High School. On May 12, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover, she was united in marriage to Nicholas Fettes Jr. Following marriage, they made Kansasville their home. She has been a resident of Kansasville for over 65 years. Nicholas preceded her in death on November 29, 2014.

Rose worked as a secretary and retired from Southern Wisconsin Center. She had previously worked at Community State Bank and Rudolph’s Grocery. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Rose enjoyed many years of traveling with Nic, especially to Arizona where they spent their winters. She enjoyed attending card clubs. She particularly loved spending time with her husband and family and spent many years caring for him.