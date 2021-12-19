Rose M. Dahlin

March 13, 1934 – December 15, 2021

Racine – Rose Mary (nee Schmidt) Dahlin, age 87, passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Rose was born in Outagamie County, WI on March 13, 1934, to the late Fred and Marie (nee Jorgenson) Schmidt. On February 26, 1962 in New York, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Harold Dahlin. Harold & Rose worked together at their family business, Reed Switch Developments Corp., from 1967 until Harold passed away on August 1, 1993. Rose continued at the company until she retired in 1999.

Rose attended Racine Assembly of God. Among her interests, she enjoyed gardening, piano, photography and was quite the artist. Above all, she loved and cherished spending time with all of her family.

Surviving are her children: Judy (Dan) Gotter, Ken (Kim) Dahlin and Debra Dahlin; grandchildren: Jennifer Chad, Steven (Christina) Gotter, Nathan Dahlin and Christina Berns; great-grandchildren: Lizzie, Josh, Eli and Kaitlyn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was greeted in Heaven by her brother, Fred Schmidt Jr.; sisters: Dorothy (Charles) Taylor, Arlene (Rudy) Smithkey & Betty (Art) Kenth; brother-in-law, Douglas Dahlin; and sisters-in-law: Lucille Rodesch and Lorraine Nielsen. We want to give special thanks to Roses’s caregivers over the years, Jennifer Mikuta, Christi Sheehan, Andrea Mares, JoAnn Larrabee and St. Monica’s Senior Living-Memory Care for your compassionate care to the end.

Services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Racine Assembly of God (1325 Airline Road) with Pastor Ed Walker officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Rose, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living, Inc. have been suggested.

