MILWAUKEE—Rose Lee Echols (Meriwether/Jackson) passed away on Sunday, September 10th surrounded by her family and friends. Rose was born on May 16th, 1931 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by two husbands and four siblings. She is succeeded by two daughters, a grand-daughter and a great-grandson. Rose’s youngest daughter, Elveeca Jackson-Otto, was her primary caregiver and loving support for the last few years of her life. Visitation is 10am, service 11am on Tuesday, 9.19.23 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.