June 18, 1926 – October 19, 2020

RACINE – Rose Kaprelian, 94, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Rose was born in Racine on June 18, 1926, the last surviving daughter of the late Daniel and Lucia (nee: Buchaklian) Kaprelian. She grew up on the family farm on Short Road, living all but four years on the farm. Rose was the happiest living the simple life, tending her garden. Rose never let her disabilities deter her. She was resilient, self-reliant, witty and had a sense of humor. Rose worked at Patrick Cudahy for 5 years and retired from Haban Manufacturing after more than 24 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, where her parents were founding members.

A service for Rose will be held at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Daron Stepanian officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the entrance of Graceland Cemetery for a procession to the gravesite for the service. Memorials may be directed to St. Hagop Church.