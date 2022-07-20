Rose Kaprelian

Rose leaves to cherish her memory, her children Janet (Joseph) Mrazek of Racine, Claudia Kalinoski of Racine, William (Susan) of South Bend, Indiana; grandchildren: Magill (Garrett McKnight) Weber, Ryan (Lussia Kamberian) Weber, Caitlin Kalinoski, Alyssa (Travis) Peck, Marina (Chris) Volkman and Michael Kaprelian; and great-grandchildren: Hudson and Hannah Peck, and Aren Weber.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church (Erie Street Street) on Monday, AUGUST 1, 2022, for a visitation from 10-11 AM. Her funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian officiating. Her interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery after the service. Please see the funeral home’s website on July 26, 2022 for a complete obituary.