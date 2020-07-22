Rose K. Meyer (Nee: Nalbandian)
0 comments

Rose K. Meyer (Nee: Nalbandian)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose K. Meyer (Nee: Nalbandian)

February 22, 1926—July 14, 2020

GASSVILLE, ARKANSAS—Rose K. (nee: Nalbandian) Meyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home in Gassville, Arkansas.

Funeral services for Rose will be held at St. Hagop’s Armenian Church, 4100 Newman RD., Racine, WI 53406, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For those wishing to remember Rose in a special way, memorials to St. Hagop’s Armenian Church are appreciated.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News