Rose K. Meyer (Nee: Nalbandian)

February 22, 1926—July 14, 2020
GASSVILLE, ARKANSAS—Rose K. (nee: Nalbandian) Meyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home in Gassville, Arkansas.
Funeral services for Rose will be held at St. Hagop’s Armenian Church, 4100 Newman RD., Racine, WI 53406, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. For those wishing to remember Rose in a special way, memorials to St. Hagop’s Armenian Church are appreciated.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.