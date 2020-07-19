Rose K. Meyer (Nee: Nalbandian)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1926 – July 14, 2020

GASSVILLE, ARKANSAS – Rose K. (nee: Nalbandian) Meyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gassville Nursing Home in Gassville, Arkansas.

She was born in Racine on February 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Mihran and Norisa (nee: Samuelian) Nalbandian. Rose was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Myron ‘Mike’ Meyer. Rose worked for Sentry Foods, she then worked at Kohl’s Foods as head cashier for many years on Durand Ave. and then at Douglas Ave.

In her youth, Rose was an active member of the Racine Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation, and was a member of St. Hagop’s Armenian Church until moving to Arkansas in 1984. In her retirement, Rose enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Cookie Schumacher of Dallas, TX, Susie (Tom) Haman of Union Grove, WI, Michael (Robyn) Meyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Jeanne (Rick) Williams of Carrollton, TX, and April (Kurt) Parnell of Norfork, Arkansas, 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Myron on February 13, 2012, and her sisters.