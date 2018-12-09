October 15, 1927—December 5, 2018
RACINE—Rose Katherine Kreitzer passed away on December 5, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Rose was born October 15, 1927, Racine County, Wisconsin to Matthew and Francis (Ribaric) Kreitzer.
Rose graduated from William Horlick High School in June, 1945, received a Bachelor of Education Degree from the former Dominican College, Racine and Master of Urban Education from UW-Milwaukee.
Rose was employed at various offices in Racine and taught in Racine and Kenosha schools.
She attended Queenship of Mary Chapel, in Sturtevant, WI where the Roman Catholic Latin Tridentine Mass was offered. She was a member of Fr. Nicholas Gruner’s Fatima Center, Servants of Jesus and Mary.
Surviving are her brother, Frank (Nan) Kreitzer of Wauwatosa; brother-in-law, Ray Carolyn; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Mary Carolyn and Ann F. Sadowski, and brother-in-law Jerome L. Sadowski.
Family and friends are invited to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816—7th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, for visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32, Village of Caledonia, Wisconsin where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Fr. Nicolas Gruner’s Fatima Center USA, Inc., P.O. Box 1470, Buffalo, NY 14240-9935, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Kenosha, WI, St. Lucy’s Catholic Church of Racine, WI, or Pro-Life of Wisconsin.
Rose would like to thank all those who cared and prayed for her, and especially the staff at Ridgewood for their care and compassion over the years.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
