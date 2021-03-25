 Skip to main content
Rose J. Dix (nee: Cramer)
WATERFORD, Wisconsin—Rose J. Dix (nee. Cramer) age 92 passed away peacefully on Sunday March 21, 2021 with loving family at her side.

Visitation Friday March 26, 2021 at St. Thomas Church 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. With burial in the church cemetery to follow. Please check Mealy Website for full obituary www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

