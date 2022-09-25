Jan. 13, 1926—Sept. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON—Rose Ericksen (nee Kojis), age 96, of Burlington, formerly of Waterford, Elkhorn, and Brooksville, FL, passed away peacefully at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington on Tuesday September 20, 2022. Rose was born in Burlington, WI, January 13, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (nee Stefick) Kojis. She attended school in Rochester until the eighth grade.

Moving from Rochester, the family settled on the farm on Dover Line Road in Racine County. She married Robert (Bob) Ericksen in Indiana on December 27, 1948.

They lived in Racine where Rose worked for Rainfair, sewing raincoats and gear for 34+ years before retirement.

Rose and Robert moved to Brooksville, FL where they lived their retirement from October until April. During the summer months they lived at Willow Run in Elkhorn, WI. After Robert passed away Rose continued to live at Willow Run for 20 years. Rose then moved to Levi Barnes in Waterford.

After a serious fall in her apartment, she moved to Pine Brook Point in Burlington. Rose was a woman of the Moose Lodge #437 in Racine, WI. She had a kind heart and was always there to help family, brothers or sisters, nieces or nephews.

Bean bag chairs and teddy bears were her specialty for the nieces and nephews for Christmas. She was loved and will be missed very much by family and friends who were blessed to have had her in their lives. Because Rose’ beloved Queen Elizabeth II whom was the same age passed, Rose felt she should follow as well.

Survived by one brother, Joe Kojis; goddaughter, Patti Axelson; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and nine siblings.

Public graveside services next to her husband Robert will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 9000 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53406.

Thank You to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington for their love and care of our dear Aunt Rose.

