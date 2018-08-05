August 15, 1924—July 31, 2018
RACINE – Rose Elsie Ricchio, 93, passed away at Ascension All Saints hospital on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
She was born in Racine on August 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Frank and Ersilia (nee: Brande) Ricchio.
Rose was a lifetime resident of Racine and graduated from Park High School in 1942.
She attended Spencerian Business College, Milwaukee and worked at Osters and J I Case. Rose retired from Gateway Technical Institute in 1986 after working 21 years as a secretary there. She was an active member of St. Richard Catholic Church, and a member of the Blue Army – Apostolate of Fatima. She was also actively involved with the Racine Area Marian Center.
Rose is survived by her nieces and nephews, too numerous to name, as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews, and their families. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Oscar (Gladys) Ricchio, Tristram (Edith) Ricchio, Mario Ricchio, Arthur (Maxine) Ricchio, Almondo (Delores) Ricchio, and Frank (Kaye) Ricchio; sisters: Linda (Louis) DeLuca, and Susan (George) Ruffalo.
A memorial mass for Rose will be held in St. Richard’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Family & friends are invited to gather in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Richard’s Catholic Church have been suggested.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine WI 53403
262-552-9000 — www.draeger-langendorf.com
