Rose D. Bagdasarian
(Nee: Pulice)
November 6, 1927 – July 21, 2019
RACINE – Rose D. Bagdasarian, age 91, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine, November 6, 1927, daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Nee: Sesso) Pulice.
Rose was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1947”. On October 19, 1957 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alex Bagdasarian who preceded her in death, June 11, 2018. Rose was a lifelong banker whose career spanned 44 years, last employed by Chase Bank, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rose was a 30-year member of Vittoria Colonna Lodge serving in various capacities, an active member of the Racine Woman’s Club, and enjoyed volunteering in the Racine community. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing with the Washington Park Golferettes, swimming at the Y.M.C.A., racquetball, tennis, and walking. An excellent cook and baker, Rose will be fondly remembered for her delectable Italian, Armenian dishes and desserts. Most of all she was devoted to and loved her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons Daniel and Austin as they were growing up, and was always so proud of them.
Rose will be dearly missed by her children, Jodi (Dr. Dale) Gerdes of Verona, WI, Daniel Bagdasarian of Pewaukee, WI; her grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Gerdes, Austin Gerdes; sisters-in-law, Var Krikorian, Madelyn Bagdasarian, both of Racine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Guy Pulice and Samuel (Rosemarie) Pulice; sister, Carmella Pulice; and brothers-in-law, Michael Bagdasarian and Steve Krikorian.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. and on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:30 A.M. until time of services at 10:30 A.M. A Vittoria Colonna Lodge Service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. Memorials for Rose may be made to Vittoria Colonna Lodge Scholarship Fund.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
