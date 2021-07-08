MOUNT PLEASANT—Rose Czarny (nee: Lupo), Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 at the age of 88 at the Vitas Ruth Hospice House following a battle with cancer and COPD. Born in Chicago, the middle child of Mike and Rose (Pecoraro) Lupo’s 11 children, Rose was a loving wife to Alfred for just a few months short of 60 years. Together, they had four children and resided in Burlington for many years before moving to Racine and finally Mount Pleasant. Rose enjoyed being a homemaker, taking great pride in baking and keeping her home neat and tidy. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandson. Rose was a diehard devoted Cubs fan and was a passionate reader throughout her life. She was an avid fan of the Young and the Restless, watching the soap for 45+ years!