MOUNT PLEASANT—Rose Czarny (nee: Lupo), Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 at the age of 88 at the Vitas Ruth Hospice House following a battle with cancer and COPD. Born in Chicago, the middle child of Mike and Rose (Pecoraro) Lupo’s 11 children, Rose was a loving wife to Alfred for just a few months short of 60 years. Together, they had four children and resided in Burlington for many years before moving to Racine and finally Mount Pleasant. Rose enjoyed being a homemaker, taking great pride in baking and keeping her home neat and tidy. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandson. Rose was a diehard devoted Cubs fan and was a passionate reader throughout her life. She was an avid fan of the Young and the Restless, watching the soap for 45+ years!
Rose is survived by her children: Karen, John and Ken; along with grandchildren: Ryan (Brittany) and Rachel Czarny; great grandson Luke and brother James Lupo; sisters: Dorothy Daley and Ann Louise Svihula; along with in-laws Providence Lupo, William (Evelyn) Czarny and Rudy (Marcia) Czarny; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred, devoted son Richard, special daughter Jolly Waukau and brothers: Sam, Casimer, Michael, and Charles Lupo; and sisters: Frances Occhipinti, Mary Slowik and Daisy Martino; along with her in-laws John and Anna Czarny, Edmond (Eileen) Czarny; and other extended family members.
A Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6400 Spring St. Mount Pleasant on Friday July 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family begins at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association or St. Paul the Apostle Church.
Rose’s family extends its deepest appreciation to the Vitas hospice teams, both the in-home providers and those at the Ruth House in West Allis that provided great comfort and care during the last two months of her life.
