Rose C. (nee Mazzei) Hagman

June 7, 1925 - Sept. 16, 2022

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Rose C. Hagman, age 97, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine, June 7, 1925, daughter of Frank and Antoinetta (Nee: Cuconato) Mazzei.

Rose was a graduate of William Horlick High School. On June 21, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lawrence C. Hagman who preceded her in death on May 17, 1999.

Rose worked for Zahn's Department Store for 22 years and was a long-time member of St. Edward's Catholic Church and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, bowling and her flower garden. Most of all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother "Nani", and great grandmother, who cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, David (Barbara) Hagman of Trevor, WI, Diane (Ralph) Nicotera of Indian Land, SC, and Larry (Jayne) Hagman of Manitowoc, WI; her grandchildren, Lisa (David) Schumann, Jason (Kari) Hagman, Erick Hagman, Amy (Andy) Lueders, Ralph (Amber) Nicotera, Brian (Megan) Hagman, and Jeffrey Hagman; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

In addition to her husband, Lawrence C. Hagman, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Antoinetta Mazzei; her brother, Ralph (Rita) Mazzie; sisters, Aurora (Pete) Volpendesta, Edith (David) Buhler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erick and Martha Hagman; and sister-in-law, Lorraine (LeRoy) Hagerty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10 am at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, with Rev. Juan Camacho officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9-10 am. A Vittoria Colonna service will be held at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Catherine's High School, St. Edward's Parish, or to one's favorite charity.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Cindy Pisanello who with her caring and compassion for Rose allowed her to stay at home for so long. They will be forever grateful.

