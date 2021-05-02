Rose Ann 'Rosie' Ruffalo (nee: Brusha)

April 12, 1929 – April 26, 2021

RACINE — Rose A. Ruffalo, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2021 at her residence. The bright light of the pink super moon guided her grand entrance to heaven. Rose was born in Racine on April 12, 1929, the youngest of nine children of the late Oscar and Christine Brusha.

She was raised and spent her entire life in Racine. On April 29, 1950 she was married to William Ruffalo and they enjoyed 67 years together until his passing on September 26, 2017.

Rose was a fantastic cook and spent many years doing the cooking at Brusha’s Club, which was owned by her brothers Christie and Oscar. Family and friends enjoyed her talents on Mondays with spaghetti dinner at her home. Everyone who came cherished not only the food but the great sense of family and inclusion she exhibited. She truly was happiest with her family around her.