Rose Ann Pottinger

Family and friends are invited to meet at Faithbridge Church – Franksville Campus (10402 Northwestern Ave) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.