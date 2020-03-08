Rose Ann Pottinger
Rose Ann Pottinger

Rose Ann Pottinger

MOUNT PLEASANT – Rose Ann Pottinger, 52, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Faithbridge Church – Franksville Campus (10402 Northwestern Ave) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Pottinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

