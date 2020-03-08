MOUNT PLEASANT – Rose Ann Pottinger, 52, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Faithbridge Church – Franksville Campus (10402 Northwestern Ave) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with John Fleming officiating. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Faithbridge Church. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
