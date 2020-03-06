Rose Ann Pottinger
Rose Ann Pottinger

Rose Ann Pottinger, 52, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

