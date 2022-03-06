RACINE — Rose Ann Iaconetti, 95, passed away on February 24, 2022, in Racine, WI.

Born to Emily and Joseph Iaconetti, Rose Ann lived her entire life in Racine, attending area schools. She was very proud to be the first secretary in Racine to pass the National Certified Professional Secretaries Exam to become a Certified Professional Secretary, and was crowned Secretary of the Year in 1959. She was employed at SC Johnson as an Executive Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer, retiring in 1990 after 39 years of service.

Rose Ann was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church, where she was an active volunteer for many years. She also volunteered with the Johnson Retiree Group, and enjoyed socializing during their many activities and day trips. Rose Ann also enjoyed gardening, dining out with her many friends, trips to Door County, and traveling to Europe.

But her greatest joy was spending time with her family: during visits, on the phone, e-mailing, and zooming with nephew John and his wife Sandy, niece Joanie, and niece Jeanie and her husband George; great-niece Jennifer and her husband Tim, great-niece Suzanne and her husband Philip, and great-grand-nephew Griffin, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her very close friends: Peggy Taylor, RN, Julie Hachikian, Jude Treleven, Marie Brandl, and many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her dear sister Mary, and her loving brother Frank and his wife Mary.

Rose Ann will be interred next to her beloved sister in Holy Cross Cemetery. Her gravestone will read “She Did It Her Way” — no surprise to anyone fortunate enough to know her.

In accordance with Rose Ann’s wishes, a private service has already been held. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Fellow SC Johnson retirees are invited to share their memories on the retirees’ Facebook page.

