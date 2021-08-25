Rose Ann Brunsman (nee: Kearns)

August 30, 1930—August 21, 2021

RACINE—Rose Ann Brunsman, 90, of Racine, passed away at her home with family on August 21, 2021 following a nearly yearlong cancer fight. She won the battle by choosing heaven shortly before her 91st birthday.

Rose, as she was known to many, was born on August 30, 1930 in Portage, Wis., to Harry W. Kearns and Lorena Cotter. She was raised on the historic Hickory Hill Farm, home to the 19th century naturalist John Muir before he explored the West. She adored her father who lived to be 100.

A 1948 graduate of Montello High School, Rose attended and later graduated from the Central State Teachers College at UW-Stevens Point. She taught first grade in Portage, Wis., and then again years later at St. Rita’s School in Racine.

Rose’s passions were simple, but enduring ones. In unranked order, they include reading, sewing, walking, bridge club, crosswords, morning holy rosary and Sunday Mass, Big Band and country music, her cat Peanut and several family dogs, the Bughs Lake cottage, an open-door good neighbor policy, anything Irish, progressive politics, and always the wellness of her three children.

She married Walter H. Brunsman on August 27, 1955 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Pardeeville, Wisconsin. Rose is survived by her three children: Steven, Paula and Michael; Steven's two stepson's John Westley and Michael McWilliams; Paula's husband, Bill Buchanan, and their three children, Sarah Rose, Keely and Grant; Michael's son, Ryan; brother-in-law Vincent Metcalf and sister-in-law Mary Kearns. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Walt; sisters Mary Metcalf, Kathy Eckardt and Jean Rosmonowski; brothers Maurice and James Kearns; brother-in-laws John Eckardt and Henry Rosmonowski; sister-in-law Jean Kearns; and daughter-in-law Christine Adams Brunsman.