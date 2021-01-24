Rose Ann Bower

September 27, 1936 – January 21, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Rose Ann (nee: Way) Bower, age 84, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's home on Thursday evening, January 21, 2021.
Rose Ann born in Racine on September 27, 1936 to the late Lloyd and Hazel (nee: Leech) Way. A longtime proud resident of Sturtevant, she was united in marriage to Dennis J. Bower on June 19, 1971. Together, they enjoyed playing country music known as “Country Spirit” for many years. Rose Ann also enjoyed reading and solving jig saw & word search puzzles.
Surviving are her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Tim Zuck; grandchildren, Christopher (Tarra) Cox, Heather (fiancé, Quiande Moore) Hernandez and Charlene (Juan) Mayorga; great-grandchildren, Cian, Hazel, Alyanna, Nya, Nova, Marcus, Aaliyah, Milani & Nayelli; sister, June Soales; brothers-in-law, Russ (Lori) Karow & Frankie (Michelle) Bower, Jr.; sister-in-law, Cindy Bower; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Rose Ann was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Lloyd & Hazel Way; dear beloved husband, Dennis J. Bower (who passed away on December 1, 2011); son, Scott Spaulding; brothers-in-law, Branson Soales & Gary Bower; Dennis's parents, Frank & Fran Bower; and good-friend, Norm Collins.
Services celebrating Rose Ann's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 -11:00 am. In memory of Rose Ann, memorials to your favorite Veterans' organization has been suggested.
Special note of thanks to Dr. Mark DeCheck for the many years of exceptional care & friendship extended to Rose Ann & Dennis; and the wonderful staff of Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care & support given in Rose Ann's final days. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.