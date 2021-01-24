 Skip to main content
Rose Ann Bower
September 27, 1936 – January 21, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Rose Ann (nee: Way) Bower, age 84, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's home on Thursday evening, January 21, 2021.

Rose Ann born in Racine on September 27, 1936 to the late Lloyd and Hazel (nee: Leech) Way. A longtime proud resident of Sturtevant, she was united in marriage to Dennis J. Bower on June 19, 1971. Together, they enjoyed playing country music known as “Country Spirit” for many years. Rose Ann also enjoyed reading and solving jig saw & word search puzzles.

Surviving are her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Tim Zuck; grandchildren, Christopher (Tarra) Cox, Heather (fiancé, Quiande Moore) Hernandez and Charlene (Juan) Mayorga; great-grandchildren, Cian, Hazel, Alyanna, Nya, Nova, Marcus, Aaliyah, Milani & Nayelli; sister, June Soales; brothers-in-law, Russ (Lori) Karow & Frankie (Michelle) Bower, Jr.; sister-in-law, Cindy Bower; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Rose Ann was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Lloyd & Hazel Way; dear beloved husband, Dennis J. Bower (who passed away on December 1, 2011); son, Scott Spaulding; brothers-in-law, Branson Soales & Gary Bower; Dennis's parents, Frank & Fran Bower; and good-friend, Norm Collins.

Services celebrating Rose Ann's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 -11:00 am. In memory of Rose Ann, memorials to your favorite Veterans' organization has been suggested.

Special note of thanks to Dr. Mark DeCheck for the many years of exceptional care & friendship extended to Rose Ann & Dennis; and the wonderful staff of Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care & support given in Rose Ann's final days. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

