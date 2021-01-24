Rose Ann Bower

September 27, 1936 – January 21, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Rose Ann (nee: Way) Bower, age 84, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's home on Thursday evening, January 21, 2021.

Rose Ann born in Racine on September 27, 1936 to the late Lloyd and Hazel (nee: Leech) Way. A longtime proud resident of Sturtevant, she was united in marriage to Dennis J. Bower on June 19, 1971. Together, they enjoyed playing country music known as “Country Spirit” for many years. Rose Ann also enjoyed reading and solving jig saw & word search puzzles.

Surviving are her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Tim Zuck; grandchildren, Christopher (Tarra) Cox, Heather (fiancé, Quiande Moore) Hernandez and Charlene (Juan) Mayorga; great-grandchildren, Cian, Hazel, Alyanna, Nya, Nova, Marcus, Aaliyah, Milani & Nayelli; sister, June Soales; brothers-in-law, Russ (Lori) Karow & Frankie (Michelle) Bower, Jr.; sister-in-law, Cindy Bower; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Rose Ann was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Lloyd & Hazel Way; dear beloved husband, Dennis J. Bower (who passed away on December 1, 2011); son, Scott Spaulding; brothers-in-law, Branson Soales & Gary Bower; Dennis's parents, Frank & Fran Bower; and good-friend, Norm Collins.