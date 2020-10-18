Rosalie Koke

January 9, 1938 – October 14, 2020

FRANKSVILLE – Rosalie Mary Jean (nee: Tessmann) Koke, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Aurora Hospital of Kenosha.

She was born in Racine to Alda Fellion on January 9, 1938.

On December 24, 1956, Rosalie was united in marriage to John Koke, who preceded her in death on January 2, 2005.

Rosalie spent her life taking great care of the family and their home.

She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Rosalie is survived by her three sons; George Koke of Franksville, Steven Koke of San Antonio, TX, and Dennis (Rebecca) Koke of Kansasville; three daughters, Joanne (Rick) Koke of Jefferson, Cheryl (Tod) Larson of Burlington, and Teresa Koke of Twin Lakes. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Rosalie’s wishes, a private service was held for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Rosalie’s name would be greatly appreciated.