Rosalie Koke

January 9, 1938 – October 14, 2020
FRANKSVILLE – Rosalie Mary Jean (nee: Tessmann) Koke, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Aurora Hospital of Kenosha.
She was born in Racine to Alda Fellion on January 9, 1938.
On December 24, 1956, Rosalie was united in marriage to John Koke, who preceded her in death on January 2, 2005.
Rosalie spent her life taking great care of the family and their home.
She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Rosalie is survived by her three sons; George Koke of Franksville, Steven Koke of San Antonio, TX, and Dennis (Rebecca) Koke of Kansasville; three daughters, Joanne (Rick) Koke of Jefferson, Cheryl (Tod) Larson of Burlington, and Teresa Koke of Twin Lakes. She is further survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Rosalie’s wishes, a private service was held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Rosalie’s name would be greatly appreciated.
The entire Koke family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia rescue squad for the care, compassion and professionalism shown to Rosalie and our entire family.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.