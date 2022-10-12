Feb. 13, 1936—Oct. 7, 2022

RACINE—Rosalie F. Firminhac, 86, was called home to her Lord as she passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on October 7, 2022.

She was born on February 13, 1936 in West Bend, WI. She was raised on a dairy farm where she learned a very strong work ethic and strong Christian values. She had been a resident of Racine since 1965. Rosalie was married to George Firminhac on August 5, 1961 in West Bend, WI. After moving to Racine with her husband George, Rosalie’s working career was spent as a medical transcriber. For much of her career she was employed by Cardiology Consultants of Racine where she retired from in 2004. Rosalie became a widow in 1992 when her husband George suddenly passed away.

Rosalie was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was very active in many different capacities over the years. She was also on the Concordia Lutheran School Board for a number of terms. Rosalie also worked as a volunteer at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Store for many years.

For enjoyment she was an avid sheepshead player and thoroughly enjoyed the many different groups that she played cards with. She also very much enjoyed her family and extended family gatherings. She made many travels to watch her grandchildren compete in various athletic competitions.

Surviving are her two sons: Jim (Kris) Firminhac of Stevens Point, WI and Rev. Scott Firminhac (Courtney) of Torrington, Wyoming; five grandchildren: Max Firminhac, Athens, GA; Callie Firminhac, Danville, IN; Andrew Firminhac, Eau Claire, WI; Sam Firminhac, Torrington, WY; and Ben Firminhac, Torrington, WY. She is also survived by one brother, Alfred Falk of Newburg, WI and many nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was predeceased by her husband, George; her parents, John and Viola Falk,brother Harold Falk and sisters Mildred Miskie, Ruth Kluever and Lucille Marquardt; brother in-law Jim Johnson and sister in-law Gladys Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend Sue Purath.

The family would like to particularly thank Linda Polzin for all the help she provided to Rosalie and her family over the last few years.

In addition, the family would like to thank a number of the staff at Home Harbor for helping Rosalie with her day to day needs.

Funeral Services for Rosalie will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath- Strand Funeral Home and on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosalie’s name can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran School in Sturtevant, WI, Racine Lutheran High School or the American Heart Association.

